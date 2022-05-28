DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A soccer tournament is bringing thousands of players and their families to the Dayton area this weekend.

Between the players, coaches, officials and parents, the Dayton Convention and Visitors Bureau estimates 10,000 people will be in the Miami Valley this weekend for the adidas Warrior Soccer Classic Tournament.

277 youth soccer teams from six states and Canada are competing in the Miami Valley this weekend.

“We work with the Convention and Visitors Bureau and they’ve said that we’re one of the biggest events in Dayton these days,” Warrior Soccer Club President Chris Bess said.

Bess said this year’s attendance is about the same as last year’s, when the tournament returned after a year off because of the pandemic.

“We are pretty consistent over last year, which to me is a positive because of gas prices right now and travel costs,” Bess said.

For the officials running the tournament, they said these kids and families often return year after year.

“It’s very enjoyable, and as I’ve said, it’s very gratifying to watch these kids grow,” Mike Goenner with Ohio South said. “There’s a collaborative effort between the coaches and the players and the parents to make a good weekend for these kids to play the game that they love.”

Local businesses that set up at the tournament, like Winks Treats and More, are also benefitting.

“Tournaments are really good down here,” Winks Treats part-owner Doug Winkler said. “They like our food, so they keep asking us to come back.”

Winkler said the food truck stays busy and often sells out before the end of the day.

“We end up having to go to the stores afterwards and restocking and come down here at 6 o’clock in the morning and restock and get everything going again, so it’s a lot of work, it’s fun, but it’s a lot of work,” Winkler said.

The tournament continues tomorrow with teams competing at both Warrior Soccer Complex and Thomas A. Cloud Park.