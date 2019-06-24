Soaker last week adds to above normal rainfall totals

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –

Dayton continues a 10-day rain streak where at least a trace of rain has been reported at the Dayton International Airport.

71 % of days this in the month of June have seen rain. In Dayton, the total for the month is at 3.40 inches as of June 23, just 0.18 inches above normal.

Right now Dayton is at 26.67 inches of precipitation for the year. That is more than 6 inches above normal. We’ve consistently been at least 3 inches above normal since Feb. 7. The last time Dayton was below at this time in the year was in 2016.

Last week a stationary front stalled out across our northern counties from June 16-20. A Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network report from St. Marys shows 10.28 inches of rain fell during that time.

A climate site in Sidney monitored through the National Weather Service has the total June rainfall at 6.22 inches. That is 2.74 inches above normal and puts 2019 on target to be the 4th wettest June. St. Paris has picked up 6.88 inches for the month and is on target to be the 3rd wettest June on record.

Nationally May was the 2nd wettest month on record for the United States.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, the central U.S. is expected to continue to see above average rainfall. NOAA stated in the Monthly Climate Webinar, flooding will be an ongoing concern.

The good news is the latest Storm Team 2 Forecast looks drier.