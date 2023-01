DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A previous record snowfall accumulation amount has reportedly been surpassed.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Wilmington, Dayton reached a record snowfall amount of 5.0 inches on Wednesday, breaking the record of 4.9 inches. The snowfall was recorded at the Dayton International Airport.

The weather record was previously set back more than a century ago in 1915.

A chance for more snowfall is in the forecast for Wednesday evening into Thursday.