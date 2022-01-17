DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton is on track to record below-normal snowfall totals this year. Since July 1, Dayton has recorded 1.9 inches of snow. This is 8.4 inches below normal.

Weather data for Dayton dates back to 1893. Snowfall records are not the best, but data from the National Weather Service indicates there are seven other years with less than two inches of snow by Jan. 17.

Four of those years have reliable snow data through May.

No snowfall totals for the cold season came out above normal during years with this slow of a start.

Normal snowfall in Dayton is 25 inches by May.

In 1921 there were 20.2 inches. This is the highest total to come out of a year with less than 2 inches of snow my Jan. 17. The other three years recorded less than 11 inches.

Every year with a slow start to the snow season did see at least a Trace of snow in April. In 1950 there was 2 inches of snow during the spring month.

January is typically when the Miami Valley sees the most snow with an average of 8.3 inches.

Dayton is up to 1.1 inches after 0.2″ on Jan. 17, 0.8″ on Jan. 16, and 0.1″ on Jan. 7.

The little bit of snow we saw today puts 2021 just out of the Top 10 for the least snow in January. There’s still a chance we rank within the Top 10 for least snow in a year.

Download the free Storm Team 2 App and stay up to date about the weather where you are. Find it HERE.