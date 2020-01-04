Snow showers this evening, more sun tomorrow

Scattered snow showers will continue in the Miami Valley this evening. No accumulation is expected on roads, a dusting may be seen on grassy surfaces at times.

Surface temperatures will just barely begin to drop below freezing around 10 p.m. which is when most of the snow showers will be well to the east of the Miami Valley.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s overnight. There may be a few slick spots on bridges and overpasses before 10 a.m. Sunday morning. Afternoon highs will be in the 40s.

Conditions will be drier on Sunday. Skies will be partly sunny.

Monday highs will be in the 40s with mostly sunny skies.

The next chance for snow comes on Tuesday. Right now the track of the low pressure looks to keep the precipitation just to the SE of the Miami Valley. There is a tendency for these systems to track a little bit further to the north. For now, it looks like snow will be isolated to none across the Miami Valley on Tuesday.