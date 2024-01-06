Snow showers have been falling across the Miami Valley this morning. Visibilities may be temporarily reduced due to heavier snow bands this morning. Snow comes to an end from west to east today, ending early this afternoon. Less than an inch of accumulation is expected and snow may mix with rain or some freezing rain. Be aware of slick spots and allow for some extra time to reach your destination.

TODAY: Snow showers likely this morning, may mix with rain or freezing rain. Precipitation ends early afternoon. High 36

TONIGHT: Areas of fog and additional snow showers develop late tonight. Low 31

SUNDAY: AM fog along with scattered rain and snow showers. High 37.

We get a break on Monday with a dry but generally cloudy day. A more impactful storm affects us on Tuesday with strong winds and rain. Turning colder again on Wednesday.