Snow moves into the Miami Valley Monday afternoon

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Snow will fall in the Miami Valley on Monday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Mercer, Auglaize, Darke, Shelby, and Logan county from 10 a.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.

We will start with a light rain or mist early Monday morning. The northwest area such as Mercer County will start to see snow as early as 11 a.m. The rain will transition to snow from north to south throughout the evening.

Snow totals will be greatest across the counties in the Winter Weather Advisory. 2-4 inches of snow is likely from Greenville to Bellfontaine. Roads will become slippery. Snowfall totals will range from 1-4 inches across the area.

Montgomery County and the city of Dayton are not in the Winter Weather Advisory, but should prepare to see a transition to all snow between 3 and 5 p.m. on Monday. The snow will begin to move out of the area by 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Road temperatures will not drop as quickly as the air temperature, but you should expect conditions to become slick as the sun goes down. Bridges and overpasses will see the most accumulation.

Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be very cold overnight dropping into the teens. Temperatures will stay in the 20s all day on Tuesday, so don’t expect much melting. A few Isolated flurries will continue into Tuesday.