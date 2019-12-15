Snow and Winter Precip impacts for Monday and Tuesday

MIAMI VALLEY, 0hio (WDTN) – Snow will fall in the Miami Valley Sunday night and early Monday morning. There may be additional periods of rain, freezing rain, and sleet.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place for the entire region starting at 5 p.m. on Sunday and continuing through 7 a.m. on Monday morning.

The main impact will be slippery road conditions and periods of lower visibility. Right now it looks like the snow will come to an end by the Monday morning commute, but you should still expect to come across slick spots and drive with caution. Be prepared to allow extra time if traveling on Monday morning. Check out the latest images from Live Dopper 2 HD before you head out.

4:00 p.m. Sunday Update: Snow is being identified in the upper levels of the atmosphere on Live Doppler 2 HD.

SUNDAY EVENING: Snow will begin to fall across the southern couties first. Portions of Butler, Preble, and Warren County will start to see snow as early as 5 p.m. Light snow will be widespread by 9 p.m. Heavier periods of snowfall will be more likely south of I-70 heading into 10 p.m.

MONDAY MORNING: By 2 a.m. some freezing rain may begin to mix in with the snow from south to north. Only a light glaze of ice is expected mostly on elevated surfaces. There should not be any major impacts due to ice with 0.02 inches or less forecasted.

The wintry precip and snow will begin to come to an end by 5 a.m. Isolated flurries remain possible.

Accumulation will vary across the Miami Valley. 2 inches is likely. Areas closer to Toledo may see 1 inch or less. Areas closer to Cincinnati will see 1-2 inches with the transition to freezing rain more likely. The most snow looks to fall along the I-70 corridor where isolated areas could see up to 4 inches.

MONDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING: Shortly after lunch rain will likely return to the Miami Valley. This may melt some of the snow. This will transition to a rain/snow mix. Snow becomes more likely after 5 p.m.

MONDAY NIGHT Once again areas closer to Cincinnati may see a mix of freezing rain, sleet, and rain. Snow is more likely north of I-71 heading into Monday night.

TUESDAY MORNING: Scattered snow flurries may impact the morning commute. Snow looks to be out of the area by noon on Tuesday. Additional snowfall will be around an inch. Isolated areas could see 2 more inches of snow.

