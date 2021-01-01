Smoking ban on Miami County-owned properties goes into effect Friday

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – In Miami County, a new tobacco ban went into effect Friday. 

The Miami County Board of Commissioners approved the ban of tobacco use in a meeting earlier this week. It prohibits all tobacco use on properties owned by Miami County. That includes cigarettes, chewing tobacco, and all vaping. 

The county board also created a wellness program for county employees who want to quit smoking. 

