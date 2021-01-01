MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – In Miami County, a new tobacco ban went into effect Friday.
The Miami County Board of Commissioners approved the ban of tobacco use in a meeting earlier this week. It prohibits all tobacco use on properties owned by Miami County. That includes cigarettes, chewing tobacco, and all vaping.
The county board also created a wellness program for county employees who want to quit smoking.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Preview: Ohio State faces Clemson in College Football Playoff semifinal
- Kettering Police need help identifying suspect that stole work truck
- Smoking ban on Miami County-owned properties goes into effect Friday
- Dayton infant smothered to death by dog on New Year’s Eve
- Photos: New Year’s babies! Meet the first babies born in 2021