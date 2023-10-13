DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A garage fire behind a Dollar General has generated smoke visible across the Dayton area.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a call came in at 3:30 p.m. about a structure fire in the 3100 block of East Third St. in Dayton. The fire started in a detached garage building behind a Dollar General store.

The fire is reported to have spread to adjacent exposures and generated lots of smoke. Dayton Fire crews are currently at the scene.

