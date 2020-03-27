Small Business Administration: Flood filing deadline April 29

ATLANTA, Ga. (WDTN) – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) reminded small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations that April 29 is the filing deadline for federal economic injury disaster loans in Ohio as a result of excessive rain and flooding that began on March 1, 2019.

The loans are available in the following counties: Butler, Darke, Defiance, Hamilton, Mercer, Paulding, Preble, Van Wert and Williams in Ohio.

“These counties are eligible because they are contiguous to one or more primary counties in Indiana. The Small Business Administration recognizes that disasters do not usually stop at county or state lines. For that reason, counties adjacent to primary counties named in the declaration are included,” said Kem Fleming, director of SBA’s Field Operations Center East in a press release.

The SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is available to eligible farm-related and nonfarm-related entities that suffered financial losses as a direct result of this disaster. With the exception of aquaculture enterprises, SBA cannot provide disaster loans to agricultural producers, farmers, or ranchers.

The loans are for working capital and can be up to $2 million with interest rates of 4 percent for eligible small businesses and 2.75 percent for nonprofit organizations, and terms up to 30 years.

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at disasterloan.sba.gov, by calling 800-659-2955 or by emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

Completed loan applications must be returned to SBA no later than April 29.