Slow start to the peak tornado month

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami Valley sees the most tornadoes between April and July with peak numbers in May.

This year is off to a slow start. High pressure has parked over the western half of the United States. This allows cold and dry Canadian and even polar air to come into the Miami Valley.

Record heat is likely across the southwest, while record cold temperatures are possible across the NE.

The South is still mild, and in turn, much of the severe weather through April and early May has been in this region.

The current weather pattern is the complete opposite of last year when the Miami Valley saw flooding and the Memorial Day Tornado Outbreak.

In May of 2019, we saw the Bermuda High. The result was a ridge that sets up across the southeastern United States. This ridge helps bring warm and moist air into the Miami Valley resulting in more rain, and more severe weather.

2019 was a record-setting year in terms of Tornadoes in the Miami Valley. For now, in 2020 we keep a weather pattern that isn’t conducive to severe weather in Southwest Ohio. There are signs that the high pressure out west will be broken down around May 15. If that happens we will likely return to more of a zonal flow where temperatures are closer to normal. There’s no sign of the Bermuda High right now.