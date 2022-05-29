WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – You hear it all the time, this Memorial Day weekend has become the unofficial kickoff to summer.

So many of the pastimes we enjoy in the warmer months will begin over the three-day stretch. That means more people driving to their destinations.

Wheeling Police have a few safety reminders before you get behind the wheel.

Mainly, don’t drive distracted.

That includes everything that keeps your eyes off the road, which is more than just being on a cell phone. Police describe it as anything from eating a sandwich to texting.

Zero fatalities this summer on our roadways. Slow down, back off, hang up those are my key. If you are gonna have a fun time, do some drinking, always designate a driver. LT. JOSH SANDERS, TRAFFIC & SPECIAL OPERATIONS COMMANDER, WHEELING POLICE DEPARTMENT

He also urges caution in construction zones.

Lieutenant Sanders said the goal is zero fatalities on the roadways. The number one way to reduce crashes is to make sure we are taking these steps to drive safe.