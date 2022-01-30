Today is the start of a warming trend. A mix of clouds and sun are in the forecast for today as temperatures climb about 10 degrees warmer than Saturday.

TODAY: A mix of sun and clouds. High 33

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds and cold. Low 18.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs near 40.

Temperatures warm to around 50 on Tuesday. Rain develops late Tuesday night and then there is the potential for a significant storm Wednesday and Thursday with rain changing over to a wintry mix. This storm system will have to be monitored as we get closer to that time frame.