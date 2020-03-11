Skywarn spotter class postponed in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The advance spotter training and severe weather seminar to be held in Dayton on March 14 are postponed.

According to the National Weather Service Wilmington office, the effort is to mitigate potential negative impacts of COVID-19.

The Advanced Spotter Training and Severe Weather Seminar that was to be held in Dayton on March 14 has been postponed in coordination with other efforts to mitigate potential negative impacts of COVID-19. The training will be rescheduled at a later time. — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 11, 2020

Classes at the University of Dayton canceled classes the rest of the week, March 11-13. When students return from Spring Break on March 22, all classes will be remote for two weeks.

Skywarn spotter training was scheduled to be on the UD campus. This along with guidance from the NWS Eastern Region Headquarters caused Dayton Skywarn to cancel the face to face training.

With UD cancelling classes for the foreseeable future amid concerns of COVID-19, as well as guidance from the NWS to postpone ALL face-to-face trainings like this, we have no choice but to postpone our classes this Sat. The training will be rescheduled at a later time. #OHwx — Dayton Skywarn (@DaytonSkywarn) March 11, 2020

Dayton Skywarn is planning to reschedule the training, but do not know when that will be.

Right now only class officially postponed on the NWS Wilmington website is the one in Dayton.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik and Carly Smith were planning to present at the spotter training.

Skywarn spotters work with the National Weather Service to report severe weather.

The National Weather Service hosts spotter training classes across the country every spring. The NWS forecast office in Wilmington hosts over 30 classes a year.

Every three years the advance spotter training moves between Dayton, Cincinnati, and Columbus. Skywarn Dayton said this tends to be the largest class each year.