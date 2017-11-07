Sinclair levy ‘critically important to keeping Sinclair strong’ passes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night, Citizens for Sinclair called the outcome of the results with the majority of Montgomery County citizens voted in favor of the levy.

Sinclair Community College relies heavily on the money that comes in from this levy which makes up for 20 percent of the funding.

This levy will not increase taxes for homeowners in Montgomery County because it is a levy renewal which means you will not be paying any more in taxes than you do right now.

The money from the levy helps reduce tuition costs for Montgomery County students as well as helps fund technology initiatives here at the school.

Citizens for Sinclair Campaign Manager Janet Schmitt says she’s relieved voters recognized how critically important this levy is to keeping Sinclair strong.

“We’re very excited to continue to serve the residents of Montgomery County bringing high quality education,” Schmitt said. “Training, in health car manufacturing and continuing our great programs to the community.”

