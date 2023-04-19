(WJW) – Simon Cowell was moved to tears by the “heavenly” performance of 13-year-old Malakai Bayoh during his audition on “Britain’s Got Talent.”

In the April 16th episode, the teenager sang an angelic rendition of “Pie Jesu,” captivating the audience, fellow judge Bruno Tonioli, and notoriously hard-to-impress Cowell.

After Bayoh finished singing, Cowell pressed the show’s “Golden Buzzer,” reserved for extraordinary talent that goes straight to the finals.

Cowell joined Bayoh on the stage, with the teen even making confetti angels on the floor.

Cowell called Bayoh’s voice “one of the best I think I’ve ever heard for someone your age.”

Cowell noted that Bayoh’s performance “defines what a golden buzzer is all about.”

Watch the performance here.