DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – December ended the year, and a warm note. The high on Dec. 31 was 58 degrees. Just two degrees shy of breaking the record for the most days with a max temperature at or above 60 degrees. The 1982 record was tied with nine days in the 60s.

The average December temperature was eight degrees warmer than normal at 42.3 degrees. It was the second warmest December on record.

December was warmer than November for the first time in the last 100 years of Dayton weather history. The average temperature in November was 2.6 degrees below normal at 41.5 degrees.

November was one of four months recording below normal temperatures in 2021.

The average temperature for the year was 55.0 degrees and ranks among the top 10 warmest years in Dayton. The last time the average yearly temperature ranked in the top 10 was 2012.

The October average was the fifth warmest on record at 61.7 degrees. The warm November days delayed fall colors across much of Ohio.

Photo by Carly Smith

The average temperature in April was 2.2 degrees above normal with an average temperature of 53.8 degrees. Even with warmer overall temperatures, a late-season cold snap was able to provide snow to the region on April 20-21.

Most of the snow melted by the afternoon, but there was enough to build a snowman the morning of April 21.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Carly Smith builds a snowman on April 21, 2021

Meanwhile, the Brood X Cicadas were patiently waiting for the soil temperature to warm to 64 degrees. The emergence was first predicted for late April and early May. The cicadas were being spotted in Dayton around the third week of May.

May ended with an average temperature 3.1 degrees below normal and no tornadoes were recorded in the warning forecast area for the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The first tornado in Ohio was the EF-2 in Fort Recovery on June 18. An EF-1 tornado was also confirmed near Gratis.

Winter will be defined by February. It was the 24th coldest February on record even with an average temperature 5.1 degrees below normal. There was a stretch of 398 hours below freezing between Feb 5. and Feb 21. One winter storm brought snowfall totals as high as 7 inches to Springboro Feb. 8-9. Greenville saw 10 inches of snow Feb 15-16.

Charleston Falls mid-February 2021

At 14.8 inches it was the seventh snowiest February on record in Dayton.

Overall precipitation across the Miami Valley was about normal last year. There was a dry period during the spring with plenty of rainfall during the growing period.