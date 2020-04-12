Sign-up open for grab-and-go meals in West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Families in the West Carrollton School District can sign up for weekly grab-and-go meals.
If you placed an order last week, you can pick it up Monday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at one of the eight locations throughout the district.
