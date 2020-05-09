SICSA to host virtual fundraising races

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – SICSA says its annual fundraising race will go on, but with some changes.

The 9th annual “Lift Your Leg” race will be virtual this year. This year’s event will last for four weeks, with weekly challenges you can complete in your own neighborhood.

Prizes will be awarded each week through social media submissions. The virtual race ends June 6th, that’s the day the in-person race was originally scheduled for.