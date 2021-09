A cold front passes through the Miami Valley early this morning with a few showers. After the frontal passage skies partially clear. There is a low chance of a passing shower this afternoon.

TODAY: AM showers, mix of clouds and sun, spotty PM shower. High 68

TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Cool. Low 49

SUNDAY: Beautiful. Sunny. High 74

Sunshine is in the forecast for the next several days with highs mainly in the 70s to around 80.