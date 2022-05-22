Cooler weather is on the way. A cold front will move through this morning that will bring highs down to the mid 60s. A chance of showers early in the morning but skies clear by mid morning. Clouds early, then clearing a bit by the afternoon. Mild temperatures are expected Temperatures quickly get back to the 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms also return by mid-week followed by summer-like conditions expected going into the Memorial Day Weekend.

TODAY:

Showers possible in the morning. Clouds clearing to partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A high of 67.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy. A low of 45 degrees.

MONDAY

Partly Sunny and Pleasant. A high near 70 degrees.