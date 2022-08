Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast for this weekend. Sunday looks to be the wetter of the two days. There is also a noticeable increase in the humidity.

TODAY: Warm & humid with scattered showers and storms. High 85

TONIGHT: A few showers and storms. Muggy. Low 67

SUNDAY: Showers and storms likely. Continued humid. High 80

A low chance of wet weather on Monday. Otherwise, sunshine and dry weather for most of next week. Highs in the 80s and lows in the 60.