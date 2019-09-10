Shots fired call leads to brief standoff in Dayton

Police investigate a report of shots fired on Ridge Avenue in Dayton on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. (Photo: Stacy Worley)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A report of shots fired led to a brief standoff in a Dayton neighborhood early Tuesday.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Ridge Avenue, near E. Siebenthaler Avenue, around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the shot was fired during a dispute between neighbors. No one was injured.

Officers located the suspect at a house and ordered that person to come out. The person refused.

After more than an hour, police chose to end the standoff because the incident was not a felony offense.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

