Shots fired being investigated after bullet holes found in apartments

Deputies are investigating shots fired after bullet holes are found in apartments.

HARRISON TWP. (WDTN)- A shots fired incident is being investigated after bullet holes were found in several apartments.

According to a release, deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area of 2012 Palisades Drive for shots fired around noon Saturday.

When they arrived on scene, they found bullet holes in several apartments. All apartments were checked and no one was injured from the gun fire.

The incident is being investigated by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Special Investigators.