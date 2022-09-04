CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Police say shots were fired at the Canfield Fair late Saturday evening around 10 p.m.

Ohio State Highway Patrol was on the scene.

We had our own reporters out enjoying the fair, and was there when several fights broke out. She said there were multiple people who were pepper sprayed and people began running.

Sources tell us “a number” of people were arrested.

Canfield Police said they found the gun and clothing that are believed to belong to one of the suspects.

Crime scene tape is up at Gate C and police are not letting anyone out through that gate. People were able to leave at other gates.

Police said their number one priority is getting everyone out safely.

First News is working to find out if the incident will impact the events at the fair on Sunday, including the Sam Hunt concert.

We have reached out to the fair board for any information, but have yet to hear back.

Jennifer Rodriguez and Gerry Ricciutti contributed to the report.