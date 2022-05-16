DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A gunshot led to a physical altercation in Wesleyan Metro Park on Sunday, May 15.

According to the Chief of Public Safety, one of the park rangers was checking the park and handling a parking complaint when he heard a single gunshot nearby. Other people in the park pointed-out the three suspects.

One of the suspects, an 18-year-old male, had a backpack with a fully loaded handgun inside.

When the ranger went to detain the young man with the backpack in order to investigate further, he resisted and started a physical altercation with the ranger.

The other two suspects, a juvenile male and an 18-year-old female, then got up and interfered with the ranger as he was trying to handcuff the man with the backpack. The ranger then called for assistance.

All three suspects were arrested. No one was injured.

