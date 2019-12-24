Shoppers flock to stores during unseasonably warm weather

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – With unseasonably warm weather in the Miami Valley two days before Christmas, some people left the jackets at home and others opted for short sleeves as they worked to wrap up their holiday shopping.

Workers at some businesses in Oakwood told 2 NEWS the warmer weather brought even more shoppers than expected.

“If it’s not going to be snow, then give me 60 degrees,” said Christine Cerveny, who was shopping for gifts for her two grandsons. “That’s fine.”

At Blue Turtle Toys on Far Hills Avenue, business owner Cathy Tapogna told 2 NEWS the shop is on pace with last year’s holiday sales.

“This is such a great, walkable neighborhood, and people like to go from shop to shop, and all of the shop owners here really support each other.”

A few doors down at Toasty Barker Boutique, Caity Musselman, one of the employees, told 2 NEWS the downtown area was busy all day Monday.

“Much steadier,” she said. “Usually between the hours of 2 and 4 [p.m.], there’s a lull, but there wasn’t today. A lot of people are coming in and out, even if they don’t buy anything, they’re just milling around and enjoying the weather.”

Musselman said she saw much more business at her shop than she expected.

Now, many stores are getting ready for the final day before Christmas, often one of their busiest days of the year.

“We have a lot of extra gift wrap, we have a lot of extra product ready to come up,” Tapogna said. “We’re just going to pack the shelves and hope for the best.”

