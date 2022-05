MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A shooting victim was dropped off at Miami Valley Hospital Monday afternoon.

According to police dispatch, a female dropped off a person with a gunshot wound just before 1:30 p.m. Monday before taking off.

The condition of the victim is currently unknown.

The Montgomery County Department of Police does not yet know where the shooting originated.

