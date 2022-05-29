DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A person called 911 after they say a male suffering from a gunshot wound showed up at their door.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a man is in the hospital after being shot on the 700 block of Elberon Avenue just after midnight Sunday in Dayton.

Police found the man and he was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. The extent of his injuries in unknown at this time.

Police are still working to determine what lead up to the shooting. No suspect information was given.

2 NEWS is working to learn more on what happened. We will update this developing story as we receive more information.