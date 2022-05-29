DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A person is hospitalized after being shot outside a shopping center in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Dayton Police responded to the shooting at the Cornell Shopping Center on North Gettysburg Ave. at 3:20 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

They found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. They were taken to Miami Valley Hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

What lead up to the shooting remains under investigation and any suspect information has yet to be released.

2 NEWS is working to learn more on what happened. We will update this developing story as we receive more information.