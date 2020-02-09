Shooting on Youngstown’s north side, 3 confirmed dead

Police first got the call at about 3:50 Sunday morning

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown Police were called to a shooting in the city’s north side Sunday morning.

The chaotic incident took place around the corner of Logan Ave. and Tacoma Ave., near the parking lot of the Brothers of Power Classic Cars Club around 4 a.m.

Lt. Brian Welsh of the Detective Bureau said shots were fired both inside and outside the club. He said he was not yet sure what prompted the gunfire or if multiple shooters were involved.

According to police, there were three pronounced dead and two other victims that were transported to Mercy Hospital.

Police are currently working on confirming the identity of the shooter in the investigation.

On Thursday, the Youngstown Fire Department was called to the club for a fire when a man who lives in the upstairs apartment called 911.

This gives the city five homicides for the year. In 2019, Youngstown had 20 homicides.

