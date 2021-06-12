“Shoot for a Shot”: Get vaccinated and a free day at the shooting range

Greene County, Ohio (WDTN) — Greene County Public Health is looking to boost vaccinations by holding a vaccine clinic that will give away a free day at the shooting range.

Saturday, GCPH will host the clinic at the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Spring Valley Shooting Range and Education Center in Waynesville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered.

Each person who gets vaccinated at this clinic will receive a voucher to either shot at the range on the day of or redeem it on another day. The Ohio Division of Wildlife will also be offering hands on lessons on the basics of shooting.