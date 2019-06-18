Sheriff’s Office launches new recruitment campaign

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new marketing campaign in an effort to recruit new employees.

Over the next few months, the Sheriff’s Office will unveil recruitment videos, billboards, and other means of advertising as part of their ‘Join Our Team’ campaign.

“Finding interested and qualified candidates that want to work in law enforcement is a struggle not only for our agency, but agencies nationwide,” said Sheriff Rob Streck. , “We expect these advertising methods to share the mission of the Sheriff’s Office and encourage those that otherwise may not have considered jobs in this field to now consider becoming part of our team.”

Ideal candidates are those who are effective communicators and problem solvers with a passion for serving the public and showing respect for the community.

The Sheriff’s Office offers competitive wages and full-time benefits.

Interested applicants should visit this website.