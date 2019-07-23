Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy arrested on OVI charges

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy is on unpaid leave after he was arrested for OVI in Miami County.

Court records indicate James Osborne was pulled over by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office July 13 in the area of W. St. Rt. 185 and Peters Road.

He was arraigned on July 16 and is pleading not guilty.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with 2 NEWS Tuesday that Osborne does not currently have driving privileges and as a result, does not meet the minimal job description of a sheriff’s deputy.

