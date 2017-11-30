Sheriff to run for Ohio State Representative

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff is looking to take on a new position in the Buckeye State.

Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer said he will seek the 40th District State Representative seat in 2018 during a news conference Friday

Plummer said he believes its time to make a career change to continue to help people.

“We’re not taking care of the people who are in the shadows, our jails are full, they’re overcrowded, they’re full of people suffering from mental illnesses, they’re full of people suffering from addiction,” Plumer said. He continued, “It’s not working. We’re not helping people.”

Plummer also wants to work on addressing what he says are “unfunded mandates” pushed onto local governments. “Half my staff can’t be on the road protecting you because they’re in the office doing clerical work.”

The Sheriff says his 30 years of experience will lend a new perspective to the house body and offer to help to people who he says are in the shadows.

Plummer joined the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office as a corrections officer in 1988 and was elected sheriff July 7, 2008.

Ohio State Representative Michael Henne (R) currently represents the 40th district, which includes northern Montgomery County and his term ends in November 2018.