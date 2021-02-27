Shenise Turner-Sloss kicks off campaign for Dayton City Commission

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Another candidate is campaigning for a seat on the Dayton City Commission.

Shenise Turner-Sloss officially kicked off her campaign Saturday with a drive-through event. Turner-Sloss held the “honk and wave” event in the parking lot of the Wesley Community Center in Dayton.

Turner-Sloss is one of at least seven candidates so far who are running for two seats on the commission. She’s a Dayton native, a DPS graduate, and says she has years of experience working with state and federal agencies.

She says she’ll focus on “making sure the residents in the Dayton area are in fact a priority and we’re not seeing that with the budget that was recently approved the week before last. So again, what my candidacy brings is that again making people a priority and we’ve gotten away from that.”

The May 4th primary election will narrow the field to four candidates. The seats will be decided in this November’s general election.