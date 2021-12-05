SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a home.

Sheriff’s Deputies on scene confirmed a man died after crashing into a house on Dingman Slagle Rd. in Sidney. It happened around 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Deputies told 2News Sidney police officers were conducting a welfare check when the victim left in his car. Officers then followed him. He reportedly went off the road, hit a tree, and crashed into the home of a former Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene. No one was home when the crash happened and no one else was injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.