Shelby Co. Emergency Management prepares for more flooding

SIDNEY, Ohio(WDTN)- Shelby County Emergency Management Director Cheri Drinkwine is on high alert with the threat of rain in the forecast. Shelby County has already seen several flooded areas after a lot of rain.

The sound of fast moving currents can be heard all around Shelby County.

The city of Sidney activated their flood action plan on Tuesday.

“They’re definitely monitoring the river every 30 minutes. They have their departments ready to go,” Drinkwine said

The northern part of the county is the biggest concern at this time.

“We’re looking at a game plan of what to do should we need to evacuate anyone or shelter anyone,” Drinkwine said.

Drinkwine said even with more rain on the way, she’s not expecting record flooding. Some residents of the area told 2 News they’ve seen worse flooding.

Even so, Drinkwine is keeping in contact with a number of outside agencies including the Red Cross to be able to jump into action in case of an emergency.

“Keeping our people safe, that’s our number one priority,” Drinkwine said.

Shelby County EMA is asking residents to make sure they have an emergency kit ready to go should they have to leave their home. Important documents such as social security cards and medical information should be included in that kit.