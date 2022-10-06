DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — There are still no words to describe their loss. Danette Marshall, Twanda Allen, and Nicole Herron have known Nishelle Harris-Miles for years.

Harris-Miles was on a girls trip in Fort Myers, Florida when Hurricane Ian hit. She was killed during the storm. Her friends are still trying to process what happened.

“Did you say the right name? My heart just broke, and it’s been unreal since,” Herron explained.

Harris-Miles leaves behind four children, along with her mother and her sister. Her friends said she loved her family more than anything, and she always went above and beyond for the people around her.

“She was just loving, caring, happy. She loved life. She loved her family. She loved her kids,” Marshall said.

That love inspired her nickname…Nene Lov.

“They called her Nene Lov because Nene loved everybody,” Allen said.

Her friends said Nishelle was always the hostess, planning parties and making sure everyone was taken care of. She loved getting dressed up and taking pictures. It is her smile that will stick with her friends forever; a smile they said would make everyone feel better.

“She would also light up a room when she walked in. She had a smile out of this world. A smile that would light it up,” Allen said.

Her friends are now trying to figure out how to move forward without her, remembering her strength in the darkest of times.

“I can hear her, just in our voice, our state of mind. Her saying ‘Nic, it took a hurricane to take me out.’ That’s how strong and resilient she was. It took a hurricane to take her out,” Herron said.

Marshall set up a GoFundMe Page to raise money for a funeral and to help Harris-Miles’ kids. To donate, click here.