COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is warning small businesses to be on alert for a mail sham.

He said there is a deceptive letter going around offering to sell a government service that Ohio provides for free.

It involves the Unifrom Commercial Code (UCC) filings. The mailer claims to obtain and mail a hard copy of the form for a $90 fee, but the same PDF document can be downloaded and printed for free at the Ohio Secretary of State’s website.

A picture of the fraudulent mailer appears below:

LaRose said the letters are not affiliated with the Ohio Secretary of State Office or any government entity.

“While it comes as no surprise, there are many bad actors among us trying to target Ohio’s hard-working entrepreneurs,” LaRose said. “As I work with my team to look at all possible options to further shield businesses from these scams, I encourage all Ohioans to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to my office.”

The mailer has been referred to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office for investigation and prosecution “if warranted,” LaRose said.