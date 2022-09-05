(Photo courtesy of the University of Dayton)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The University of Dayton’s Department of Public Safety released a safety advisory following the report of a sexual assault that occurred on campus early Monday morning.

The assault occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. at the 300th block of Kiefaber Street, according to the advisory.

An unidentified female student reported that she and another student were approached by five males who began verbally harassing them.

The suspects threatened the female student saying they would not stop the harassment unless she hugged them. The suspects then groped the student before she and her companion could leave the area.

Those who have additional information regarding this incident or are aware of similar incidents are urged to contact the Department of Public Safety dispatcher at 937-229-2121.

Crime prevention information can be found on the Department of Public Safety website.