Severe Weather Thursday Night

Tonight between 6 p.m. and Midnight there is a risk for severe weather in the Miami Valley.

Overall the risk is low, but there is a threat for damaging winds, tornadoes, small hail, and heavy rain.

A low-pressure system will be in southern Illinois around 7 p.m. A weak warm front will begin to bring moisture and storms into the Ohio Valley region.

Right now it looks like the warm front will not track too much farther north. Which should limit severe weather to the southern half of the Miami Valley. Areas south of I-70 are under the greatest risk.

Flooding is a concern along the Ohio River Valley, but we could see brief periods of heavy rain that could impact travel on low lying roads.

The low-pressure center seems to take a track near I-70 across the Miami Valley. We do tend to see brief spin-up tornadoes when the low-pressure center tracks across our region.

This will be something worth keeping a close eye on. Make sure you have a way to receive weather warnings between 6 p.m. and midnight.

Wind will continue to be gusty has high pressure builds behind the cold front. We could see 30 mph wind gust into Friday morning.