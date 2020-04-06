Severe weather outlooks: the meaning behind the colors

Tonight there is a marginal risk for severe weather. The color green highlights portions of Darke, Shelby, Auglaize and Mercer County.

Severe Weather Outlook for April 6, 2020

Tuesday late afternoon and into Wednesday morning there is a slight risk for severe weather. The color yellow highlights all of the counties that make up the Miami Valley region.

Severe Weather Outlook for April 7, 2020

There’s a total of five colors used by the Storm Prediction Center to highlight severe weather risks for the next three days. Each color has a specific meaning. The categories are used to determine the coverage of severe thunderstorms and the forecaster confidence that there will be severe weather.

Marginal

Slight

Enhanced

Moderate

High Storm Prediction Center Severe Weather Outlook Categories

Green is a marginal risk for severe weather. Marginal means there may be an isolated severe thunderstorm. The storm will likely be short lived and impact a small area. There may be some damage, but it will be limited in coverage and location. Not everyone under the risk will see severe thunderstorms.

Yellow is a slight risk for severe weather. Slight means there will be scattered storms several could reach severe strength. Widespread damage is unlikely. A few could be intense and lead to more damage.

Orange is an enhanced risk for severe weather. Enhanced means there will be numerous storms. More of the highlighter area will see storms and more will reach the severe criteria becoming intense. There may be several areas with intense damage. There was an enhanced risk on Memorial Day, 2019.

Red is a moderate risk for severe weather. Moderate means meteorologists are confident there will be several very strong and long-lived severe thunderstorms. There is moderate confidence that there will be tornadoes, hail and damaging wind in many storms. There were only six moderate days issued in 2019.

Pink is a high risk for severe weather. There is very high confidence that there will be widespread severe thunderstorms with several tornadoes. Hail and high wind will create widespread damage as well. There was only one high-risk day issued in the United States in 2019.

When these outlooks are issued. This is the time to make sure you know where you will go if a Watch or Warning is issued in the coming days. The severe weather outlooks are issued for the current day, tomorrow, and day three out.