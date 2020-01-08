Severe Weather not unheard of in January

Severe thunderstorms are expected during the spring.

Looking back at the last 20 years the Miami Valley has experienced severe weather before the first day of Spring eight times, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2014, 2012, 2011, and 2008.

Seven of the last 10 years a significant severe weather event has happened before the first day of Spring.

Last year an EF-0 Tornado developed 5 miles northwest of Selma in Clark County.

In 2018, 2017 and 2008 wind damage was a result of severe thunderstorms in January.

On Jan 29, 2008, a damage survey concluded an EF-0 tornado hit the Lewisburg area.

The earliest severe weather event in the last 20 years was on Jan 10, 2017.

Right now it looks like thunderstorms are possible on Jan. 10. and Jan. 11. The wind will be gusty as well. Temperatures could reach 60 on Saturday.