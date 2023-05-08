We will have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms through late evening. Showers end shortly after midnight, and it will turn slightly cooler with overnight lows dropping into the mid 50s. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 60s, and morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, ending around midnight or shortly thereafter. Low 54

TUESDAY: Morning clouds, then afternoon sun, breezy and mild. High near 70

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clearing and cooler. Low 46

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 74

Lots of sunshine is expected for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will start to warm again with highs back in the mid 70s on Wednesday, near 80 for Thursday.