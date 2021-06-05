Several Pride Festival events held Saturday in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Pride parade was held downtown Saturday.

The reverse parade started at the corner of Patterson and Second Street Saturday morning. LGBTQ businesses and organizations in the greater Dayton area lined Second Street with handouts and candy.

The theme was “together as one”. The parade concluded at Second Street and Main Street.

Everyone was encouraged to dress up and decorate their cars. A festival was also held following the parade.

R.J. McKay is the President of the LGBTQ Center. He says, “It’s always important to bring the community together for any group that has any history of oppression or inequality. This is part celebration, but this is also part remembrance and honoring those that came before us in the LGBTQ movement and help bring equality where it is today.”

Highlights at the Pride Festival included food trucks, vendors, live music, and performers.