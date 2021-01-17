Several Miami Valley ceremonies planned Monday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Monday the University of Dayton will host a virtual march and wreath-laying ceremony to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

It will be held at noon at the campus monument honoring Dr. King’s 1964 visit. The ceremony will be streamed online by the university’s Multi-Ethnic Education and Engagement Center.

And the city of Huber Heights is hosting its second-annual MLK Unity Walk. It starts 10 a.m. Monday at the Marian Meadows shopping center on Brandt Pike, and ends at the Huber Centre on Chambersburg Road.

There a program will be held at the end of the walk. Brandt Pike will be closed for the walk, and a block of Chambersburg Road will be closed off for the program from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Masks are required and all social distancing guidelines will be followed.