Several Brown Street businesses forced to close early due to water main break

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Monday’s water main break forced several businesses on Brown Street to shut down hours earlier than usual. Chipotle closed six hours early and Panera closed five hours early, telling customers there wasn’t enough water to operate safely. Other restaurants held on as long as they could, but still lost out on lots of revenue Monday night.

Adrian Rodriguez is a manager at Fusian. He says, “It kind of just happened all at once. Suddenly the pressurization just went away almost entirely. It’s just a slow trickle everywhere.”

Several businesses along Brown Street started to notice a significant drop in water pressure at about 2 p.m. Toilets wouldn’t flush and the sinks slowed to a trickle.

Jenelle, a shift lead at Rapid Fired Pizza, says, “Our soda machine isn’t working, our bathrooms don’t work, it’s hard for us to do dishes or wash our hands on a frequent basis.”

Rapid Fired Pizza tried to stay ahead of the problem. Jenelle says, “One of our area supervisors brought in a bunch of jugs of water for us to be able to wash our hands.” But when those jugs ran out, Rapid Fired decided to close, four hours earlier than usual.

A few doors down, Fusian was able to stay open, but not having running water affected the soda fountains, washing rice, water for mopping, and the bathrooms. Rodriguez says, “It’s the drinks out here, bathrooms, back of house if we’re doing dishes.”

He says the restaurant has needed more water than usual during the coronavirus pandemic, for extra cleaning and sanitization. Rodriguez says, “Washing our hands, obviously, we have to with the current crisis, keep ourselves as clean as possible.”

Reopening Tuesday is still an uncertainty for several of these restaurants as they do fall within the boil advisory zone. Jenelle at Rapid Fired Pizza said their management team had not yet made that decision.