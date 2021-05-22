Serious injuries after crash on I-70 in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people are in serious condition after a semi hit their car overnight on I-70 in Huber Heights.

Huber Heights Police says a car was trying to back up to avoid traffic just before 3:30 Saturday morning when a semi-truck hit them.

One person was thrown from the car, another was trapped.

Sgt. Bryan Carr of the Huber Heights Police Department says, “We had a crash over in Clark County which was backing up traffic on Interstate 70 eastbound at 41 mile marker. There was a semi traveling eastbound and an Impala in the left lane started backing up to avoid the traffic and get off the highway and backed into the path of the semi.”

Both people were taken to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition. Police say alcohol was possibly a factor in the crash, and the accident remains under investigation.